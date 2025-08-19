Russia does not reject any formats on Ukraine talks — top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow does not exclude any formats of working on the Ukrainian settlement, including bilateral or trilateral ones, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We do not reject any working formats - neither bilateral, nor trilateral, the president has repeatedly mentioned this," the top Russian diplomat said. He added that it is important that any format be used not for the sake of media hype but for gradual preparations for summits, step by step, beginning with the expert level. "We will always support such a serious approach," the Russian foreign minister noted.

Lavrov also emphasized that any interaction involving top figures must be extremely thoroughly planned.

US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky and several European leaders on resolving the Ukraine conflict in the White House on August 18. The talks involved Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The White House hosted such a large number of top leaders simultaneously for the first time in history. This unprecedented lineup of participants, which underscores the importance of the issue under discussion, was also highlighted by the US president.

In addition, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting. According to the US leader, they discussed, among other things, the prospects for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, followed by trilateral talks. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the leaders of Russia and the United States spoke in favor of continuing direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, including the possibility of elevating their level.