IN BRIEF: What Putin told Russia's partners about his summit with Trump

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed the leaders of Tajikistan, Brazil, the Republic of South Africa, and Kyrgyzstan Emomali Rahmon, Lula da Silva, Cyril Ramaphosa, Sadir Japarov, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the telephone about the results of the talks with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the Russian leader's international phone talks.

Russia–India

Putin discussed with Modi the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, the Kremlin said: "The leaders discussed the prospects for a long-term settlement of the crisis in Ukraine and agreed to continue dialogue on this issue, as well as on other relevant international topics."

Modi thanked Putin for the phone conversation and for "sharing his impressions of the recent meeting" with Trump. "India has consistently called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and supports all efforts in this direction. I look forward to continuing our exchange of views in the coming days," Modi said.

Russia–Brazil

According to the press service of the head of the Brazilian administration, "during a call that lasted thirty minutes, Putin shared information about the meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15, which he assessed as positive."

Lula da Silva noted the importance of the information provided by Putin on the summit for work of the Group of Friends of Peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader also "recognized Brazil's participation in the peace group" to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, a joint initiative of the South American republic with China, the Brazilian administration said.

Russia–Kyrgyzstan

Japarov and Putin exchanged views after the talks between the Russian leader and the US president in Alaska, the press service of the Kyrgyz head of state reported.

The agreements reached during the Alaska talks will create conditions for resolving the crisis in Ukraine: "The Kyrgyz side is convinced that the achieved level of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the United States of America creates additional conditions for finding a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis."

Russia–Tajikistan

Rahmon highlighted the special importance of the meeting of the heads of the Russia and the United States toward reducing tension globally, the press service of the leader of the republic reported.

In the conversation with Putin, he talked about preparations for the Russian leader's state visit to Dushanbe: "Topical issues of the development of Russian-Tajik relations and preparations for the state visit of the president of the Russian Federation to Tajikistan were touched upon."

The leaders discussed preparations for the Central Asia-Russia summit and the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, which will also be held in Dushanbe.

Russia–South Africa

Putin and Ramaphosa confirmed the commitment of Moscow and Pretoria to further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Kremlin said: "They confirmed their mutual commitment to further develop a comprehensive strategic Russian-South African partnership and close cooperation between the two countries on international platforms."

Ramaphosa supported the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the Kremlin said.