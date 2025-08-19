Europe’s arrogance towards settlement in Ukraine precludes any agreement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. There can be no talk of any agreements on Ukraine amid Europe's "arrogant" disregard for Russia's interests and the rights of Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Still, there’s a sense of arrogance towards international law, towards those promises that are often given falsely and fixed on paper, that can be felt in the approaches of these people (EU leaders - TASS) to the current Ukrainian crisis. Without respect for Russia's security interests, without full respect for the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements, because these are precisely the reasons that need urgent resolution in the context of a settlement," the minister said.

"When these delegates said in Washington that it was imperative to start by developing security guarantees for Ukraine, but also for Europe – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others spoke about this – no one ever mentioned Russia's security," Lavrov said.

The minister said that the political declarations signed at the highest level at the OSCE 1999 and 2010 summits were adopted by consensus and require security "in a form that suits everyone."

On August 18, US President Donald Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, the Presidents of Finland and France, Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

During the meeting, Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss, among other things, the prospects for a meeting between the Russian leader and Zelensky, and later trilateral negotiations. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the United States expressed support for the continuation of direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including the idea of raising their level.