Trump interrupts talks with Zelensky, EU leaders to call Putin — newspaper

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump interrupted his talks with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany’s Bild newspaper reports, citing its Deputy Editor-in-Chief Paul Ronzheimer.

According to Bild, the White House consultations are expected to continue after the call.

Apart from Zelensky, the White House meeting also involves the leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, and France, as well as the chiefs of the European Commission chief and European Council.

Trump said on Monday that making a peace agreement did not require a ceasefire for Ukraine because hostilities could not prevent the parties from working on a deal.