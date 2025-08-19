Trump understands that Zelensky is playing his role poorly in settlement — expert

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. According to Oleg Karpovich, deputy rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, speaking to TASS, US President Donald Trump trusts Vladimir Putin while believing that Vladimir Zelensky is not playing a productive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

"Donald Trump is used to reckoning with reality; he has realized the problems of the Ukrainian crisis and immersed himself in the issue," Karpovich said. "During the meeting in Anchorage, President Trump's understanding of what the Ukrainian crisis is became clear." Regarding Zelensky, the expert added, "Trump understands who he is dealing with, that Zelensky is playing his role poorly."

By contrast, Karpovich said, "Trump knows that the Russian president can be trusted. Trump's attitude is based on this." He noted that the reception given to Putin in Alaska was indicative, "completely opposite to how Zelensky was received the first and second times."