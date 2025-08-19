Lavrov dismisses as childish EU claims Russia’s 'attack' on Ukraine was unprovoked

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed as childish the European leaders' allegations that Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"[There is] a clear understanding by both [US] President Donald] Trump and his team that this conflict has a reason. And that the talk that some presidents and prime ministers from Europe are indulging in about Russia attacking Ukraine without provocation is all childish. I can't find another word," Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The main thing is that they continue to say this," Lavrov noted. "And they continue, as their meeting in Washington with President Trump, where Vladimir Zelensky was also summoned, to demand an immediate ceasefire. At least some of them, such as Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, continue to say that it is necessary to put pressure on Russia with sanctions. None of these gentlemen even mentioned the phrase 'human rights.'"