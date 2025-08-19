WRAPUP: Brussels refuses to make concessions on peaceful settlement in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, August 19. /TASS/. Brussels has rejected any concessions on the Ukrainian settlement saying it would continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, impose sanctions against Russia, continue to integrate Ukraine into the EU, and demand an immediate ceasefire from Russia, said European Council head Antonio Costa and chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

Brussels has reiterated the demands it has been making since the beginning of this year. Contrary to the usual practice, a joint written statement by the 27 EU countries after the summit was not released, so the degree of support for these statements by all EU member states is not yet clear.

Article 5 for Ukraine and integration into the EU

"Time has come to accelerate our efforts and prepare security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO's Article 5, with the consistent participation of the United States," Costa said at a press conference after the summit. He said that the Ukrainian army "should become the first line" of European defense, for which Brussels "should strengthen and unblock all military assistance."

"The EU must go hand in hand with the United States, which is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine," he continued.

Article 5 of the Washington Treaty obliges all NATO countries to respond to any attack on one of the bloc's countries.

Costa said that the European Union "must move forward with the enlargement process," supporting the prospect of Ukraine's admission. He declined to elaborate on the timing.

An immediate truce

Costa also said that Russia allegedly "must immediately stop violence in Ukraine. It doesn't matter what it's called, a truce or an agreement. It is important to maintain pressure on Russia through sanctions if Russia does not agree."

More sanctions

Kallas wrote on X after the summit that the EU does not trust agreements with Russia and this is why will train Ukrainian soldiers and continue to impose sanctions against Moscow.

According to her, Brussels "does not believe that Russia will fulfill its obligations and promises" on the settlement in Ukraine. According to Kallas, "security guarantees for Ukraine should deter Russia from re-grouping." To this end, the Europeans will train soldiers and prepare new sanctions against Russia, she noted.

She said that the EU foreign ministers will consider the 19th package of sanctions against Russia on August 28-30 at an informal meeting in Brussels.

On the eve of the meetings at the White House, a TASS source said that the 19th package would be submitted for approval by the ministers at an informal meeting in Brussels, regardless of the progress of diplomatic efforts in Ukraine.