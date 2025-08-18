DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. Russian troops have breached the Ukrainian army’s defenses near the settlement of Borovaya in the Kupyansk direction, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"Fighters of the 1st Tank Army continue their offensive in the Kupyansk direction. Reconnaissance unmanned systems units of the 4th Guards Tank Division in interaction with the 12th Tank Regiment have breached the Ukrainian army’s defenses near Borovaya, delivering combined fire on strongholds of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd army corps," the defense source said.

As a result of the operation, the Ukrainian army suffered heavy casualties among manpower and equipment and its surviving units retreated to a ferry across the Oskol River, he said.