Russian diplomats deliver Alaskan motorcycle enthusiast a new Ural bike gifted by Putin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian diplomats have presented a new Ural motorcycle to an enthusiast from Alaska as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the US Andrey Ledenev announced during a broadcast on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Earlier, a report by VGTRK featured Mark Warren, a resident of Alaska, who rides a Ural motorcycle around Anchorage. However, as the story noted, the US citizen faced difficulties obtaining spare parts due to anti-Russian sanctions. Just days after the report aired, Russian diplomats handed over a brand-new Ural motorbike to him, a VGTRK journalist reported on Rossiya-1.

Ledenev emphasized that the motorcycle was a personal gift from the Russian president as he presented Warren his new bike.

Warren himself said he was lost for words and remarked that the difference between his old and new bike was like "night and day," noting that the new motorcycle runs much smoother and is far more precise in handling.