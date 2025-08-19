Russia hands over 1,000 Ukrainian bodies, and Kiev returns just 19 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. In line with the Istanbul agreements, Russia has handed over 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Kiev has returned 19, Presidential Aide and Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"As was agreed in Istanbul, we handed over 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to the Ukrainian side today, while 19 [Russian bodies] were returned, the same number as a month ago," he wrote.

On July 23, Istanbul hosted the third round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks. Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange civilians along with service members. Russia invited Ukraine to set up three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow offered to transfer the bodies of another 3,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev and resume short humanitarian pauses on the frontline in order to collect the wounded and the dead.

Medinsky has said that the decision to hold a fourth round of talks will be made only after the latest agreements have been implemented.