MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. By renouncing its non-aligned and non-nuclear status, Ukraine is reneging on the original terms of its independence charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"They [Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya] became part of independent Ukraine based on the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine, which Kiev adopted in 1990. It clearly stated that Ukraine would forever be a non-nuclear, neutral, and non-aligned state. It was this commitment that laid the ground for international recognition of Ukraine as an independent state," Lavrov pointed out.

"If Vladimir Zelensky's regime now gives up all these tenets, if it talks about nuclear weapons, accession to NATO, and renunciation of neutrality, then the provisions underpinning the recognition of Ukraine as an independent state will disappear," the top Russian diplomat said.

"This is an important thing to note," he emphasized. "Otherwise, it turns out that the decisive role will once again be played not by the principles of international law, but by those very 'rules' that the West has never formulated anywhere - but invents as needed: when it needs to recognize something, it does so; when it needs to condemn something in a similar situation, it does so too." "This will no longer work," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

Lavrov said that Russia appreciates the US administration’s willingness to listen to Moscow's concerns, as well as "its sincere attempts to get to the crux of the problems and resolve the very causes of the crisis that the West, led by the previous Biden administration, created in Ukraine in order to use it as a tool to deter, suppress Russia, and inflict, as they say, a ‘strategic defeat’ on the country."