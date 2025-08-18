Moscow calls on London not to interfere with efforts to settle Ukrainian conflict — MFA

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia calls on the UK authorities to refrain from actions that undermine Russia and the US' efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Against the backdrop of the genuine desire demonstrated by the Russian and US leadership in Anchorage for a comprehensive, fair, and sustainable settlement of the conflict around Ukraine, including the elimination of its root causes, statements continue to pour out of London that not only clash with the efforts of Moscow and Washington, but are also clearly aimed at undermining them," the diplomat said, commenting on London's statements about the possibility of deploying a Western military contingent in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached.

"In this regard, we call on London to abandon risky and ill-considered geopolitical gambits and, at the very least, not interfere with the painstaking work of Russian and US negotiators," Zakharova added.