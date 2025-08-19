Lavrov comments to Rubio’s remarks about cash payment for fuel

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the statement of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the Russian delegation had to pay cash for fuel in Alaska because of sanctions.

"Fuel must always be paid for. In cash or otherwise, it does not matter. These are the expenses always covered by the country, whose leadership visits another country with the relevant delegation," the Russian Foreign Minister said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

Rubio told NBC News television in an interview earlier that the need to pay cash had arisen because representatives of the Russian delegation could not use the US banking system.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.