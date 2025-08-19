Security guarantees for Ukraine cannot include NATO, US ready to help Europe — Trump

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot include protection from NATO, adding that the US will be ready to help Europe.

"When it comes to security, they (European countries - TASS) are willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably, air, because nobody has the kind of stuff we have, really, they don't have [it]. But I don't think it's going to be a problem," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"There will be some form of security. It can't be NATO because that's just not something that would ever, ever happen," the US president emphasized.

"I mean, if you were Russia, would you want your enemy, your opponent, sitting on your line? You don't do that," Trump explained. "So it was always thought that that Ukraine was a sort of a buffer between Russia and the rest of Europe. And it was a big, wide buffer. Everything worked out well until [former US President Joe] Biden got involved," the US leader concluded.

On August 18, Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. It was the first time such a large number of high-level leaders were present at the White House simultaneously. Trump himself noted this unprecedented composition of participants, which testified to the importance of the issue under discussion.

During the meeting, Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed the prospects of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, followed by trilateral talks, among other things. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the US expressed their support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including raising the level of these consultations.