US to discuss acceptable security guarantees for Ukraine with Russia — White House

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. The United States will consult with Russia on what security guarantees for Ukraine it is willing to accept, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

When asked about the possibility of providing security guarantees to Kiev, Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump is discussing this topic with both Russia and Ukraine.

"He has directed his team to come up with a framework for these security guarantees that can be acceptable to help ensure a lasting peace and end this war," Leavitt said.