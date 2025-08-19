Over 1,800 traditional values foreigners apply for Russian residence — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. More than 1,800 foreigners have applied for a temporary residence permit in Russia a year after Vladimir Putin signed a decree on providing humanitarian support to people who share traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk said.

The decree creates additional mechanisms for the resettlement of residents of non-CIS countries to Russia.

"There is growing interest from these types of people in the possibility of moving to our country. Since the signing of the decree, over 1,800 foreigners have applied for temporary residence permits, and 1,300 relevant decisions have been made," said Volk.

According to her, the displaced people include entrepreneurs, agricultural workers, educational and cultural figures who can be productive members of society. "Foreigners who applied for a permit are mostly citizens of Germany (369 people), Latvia (185), the US (163), France (136), Italy (133), Estonia (87), Great Britain (87), South Korea (78), Canada (78), Lithuania (64)," she said.

The largest number of applications were submitted in Moscow (594), St. Petersburg (300), the Moscow Region (186) and the Krasnodar Region (176).

Under the decree, an application for a temporary residence permit can be submitted both in Russia and abroad - to a Russian diplomatic mission or consular institution in the country of residence.

People were granted the right to apply for a temporary residence permit without taking into account the quota approved by the Russian government. They do not need to provide documents confirming their fluency in the Russian language, knowledge of Russian history or the basics of our country's legislation.