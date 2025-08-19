Even as Finland pursued neutrality, it chose to join NATO — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Neither the neutral status nor repeated assurances of friendship and good-neighborhood could stop Finland from joining NATO which is viewed as a foe by Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"They [the Finnish leaders] signed a pact on perpetual neutrality reading that neither the Soviet Union nor Finland will ever join alliances aimed against the other signatory," Lavrov recalled. "And yet they have joined this alliance (NATO — TASS) which Russia views as a foe," he said, commenting on a remark from Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Earlier, the Finnish leader drew parallels between the Ukraine conflict and the Soviet-Finnish war.