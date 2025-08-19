Russia recommends that UN increase impartiality in organization's work

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. The UN needs to review the working methods of its agencies and special rapporteurs in order to ensure genuine impartiality in the organization's work, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

During his speech at a UN Security Council meeting about sexual violence in conflict, the Russian diplomat pointed out the organization's bias when compiling reports on the conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine. "Sexual crimes during conflict are absolutely repugnant and unacceptable. But no less repugnant are attempts to manipulate these issues and politicize them. They devalue international efforts to ensure punishment for such crimes and undermine the work of those who act honestly and impartially. In addition, the double standards, manipulation of methodology, and politicization of humanitarian issues that we mentioned today call into question the added value and effectiveness of the secretary-general's special rapporteurs," he said.

"If Mr. [UN chief Antonio] Guterres is so keen on improving the organization's effectiveness and the level of trust in the UN, we recommend that he focus first and foremost on revising their working methods to ensure impartiality. This is especially important in such a sensitive area as sexual violence in conflict. Unfortunately, their activities fall short of even the most modest expectations and minimum acceptable standards," Polyansky concluded.