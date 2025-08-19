Trump managed to sell his position in talks with Zelensky, European leaders — former PM

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump managed to push through his position on concluding a comprehensive peace agreement without a preliminary ceasefire during talks with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders in Washington, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said.

"What’s good is that he [Trump] stayed true to the points agreed in Alaska. He did not deviate from them, clearly stating that the parties should work toward a peace agreement rather than a ceasefire, and that a compromise must be reached. He also outlined what that compromise means," Azarov noted in an interview with the Solovyov Live TV channel.

According to him, Trump also raised the issue of a potential territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine. "Crimea was not mentioned at all — that’s considered a given. I think they discussed all other territories with Zelensky, who mostly remained silent and only made a comment after the talks," the former prime minister added.

On August 18, Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni. In addition, the meeting was attended by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to Macron, the talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine.