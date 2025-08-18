Trump does not believe in threat of 'further Russian aggression' against Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he does not believe in the threat of "further aggression" against Ukraine by Russia.

"Essentially, I'm optimistic that collectively, we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine, and I actually think there won't be [any]," the US president said at a meeting at the White House with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky. "I think that's even overrated, largely overrated," Trump added, speaking about the likelihood of renewed hostilities in the future.

In addition to Zelensky, the meeting was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Trump had previously emphasized that it would be the first time in history that the White House hosted such a large number of European leaders.