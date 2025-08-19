Russian FM Lavrov briefs Egyptian counterpart on results of Russia-US summit in Alaska

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed in a telephone conversation Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty about the main results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the context of the discussions of the Ukrainian crisis, Lavrov informed his Egyptian counterpart about the main results of the Russian-American summit in Alaska," the statement reads.

The Ministers also discussed the Middle East developments, with a focus on the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

"They stressed the need for an urgent cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and unhindered humanitarian access to the Palestinian enclave," the statement said.

Both sides also touched upon the situation regarding the Iranian nuclear program and the ongoing regional conflicts on the African continent.

"The prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation were also discussed, including strengthening foreign policy coordination and priorities for expanding business cooperation between Russia and Egypt," according to the ministry.

"At the same time, the foreign ministers paid special attention to the preparations for the first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow on October 15 and the second Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference in Cairo on November 18-19," the statement added.

Anchorage Summit

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.