GENEVA, August 17. /TASS/. The August 15 summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska was a "political earthquake," the significance of which hasn't reached the Europeans yet, Secretary of the Geneva International Peace Research Institute (GIPRI) and lecturer at the Swiss UMEF Institute of Applied Sciences, Hicheme Lehmici, told TASS.

According to the expert, Europe came out a big loser from the summit. "They sacrificed their economy, industry and energy security for Ukraine, only to suddenly discover Washington negotiating with Moscow without them," Lehmici explained. He noted that despite Europe’s pleas, the talks yielded neither a ceasefire nor a concrete agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict. "Trump himself even said: there is no deal until there is a deal," the expert added.

"This meeting was not just a summit: it is a geopolitical earthquake whose true meaning European elites have failed to understand," Lehmici emphasized.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

Upon returning to Washington, Trump held a telephone conversation with Zelensky, and then with the leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland and France, the NATO Secretary General and the head of the European Commission. According to the Axios portal, the conversation was not easy.