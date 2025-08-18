Russian troops encircle Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — official

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian army is encircling Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region to liberate the city, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration Vitaly Ganchev said.

It's impossible to take it in a frontal attack because of the serious fortifications there, he noted.

"The enemy still occupies the commanding height, so liberation, as they say, head-on, is simply impossible. The right move strategically is for us to encircle the city, which is exactly what we are doing now," Ganchev told TASS.