Ukraine to become large supplier of military equipment to Europe — US envoy

NEW YORK, August 18. /TASS/. The United States expects Ukraine to become a large supplier of military equipment to European countries as they increase their defense spending, US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker said in an interview with Fox News.

"They [Ukraine] are certainly going to be large provider of military equipment to Europe, as they [European countries] spend the 5% they all agreed to," Whitaker said.

According to him, it is already necessary to think about what Ukraine's economy will look like. He noted that, in addition to the defense sector, Ukraine will have to restore its agricultural economy, ports and infrastructure, which will require "a lot of money pouring into Ukraine primarily from Europe."