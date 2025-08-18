MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A Ukrainian strike on an oil pipeline going to Hungary has demonstrated that the Kiev regime lacks any restraint, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"All these years Russia has been cautioning the ideologists of fostering the Kiev regime from the 'Obamaidan club,' that this immoral and bloodthirsty monster will keep going and spreading as a foul vermin across the entire world," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "They have already carried out terrorist attacks in Africa. They were engaged in the Middle East. They were drawing Middle Asian citizens into terror activities. They got the hang of the illegal arms market in Europe. Illegally trafficked organs for Western clients. Now Bankovaya will stop at nothing," the diplomat explained.

On August 13, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that overnight, Ukraine had carried out a drone attack on a key distribution station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk Region. According to him, the pipeline is used to deliver raw materials from Russia to Hungary, "supplies Hungary with oil and is vital to our energy security." Due to this, Szijjarto demanded that Ukraine stop launching strikes on Russian facilities used to deliver energy products to Hungary.