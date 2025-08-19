Russian troops strike oil refinery supplying fuel to Ukrainian army in Donbass

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hitting an oil refinery that supplied fuel to the Ukrainian army in the Donbass region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on an oil refinery that supplied fuel to the Ukrainian army in the Donbass region. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,370 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 160 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 240 troops and seven Western-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 235 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 410 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 230 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 95 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Alekseyevka, Leninskoye, Kiyanitsa and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Ambarnoye and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army an estimated 160 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles and 12 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven Western-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Olgovka, Kupyansk, Osinovo, Peschanoye and Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovka, Kirovsk, Sredneye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, seven Western-made armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Serebryanka, Nikolayevka, Fyodorovka, Katerinovka, Nelepovka and Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 235 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a motor vehicle and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot, two materiel depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dorozhnoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Belitskoye, Muravka, Balagan, Udachnoye, Rodinskoye, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Chunishino and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 410 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Beryozovoye, Alekseyevka, Zaporozhskoye and Novogeorgiyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and three NATO field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 95 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 95 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Stepovoye, Orekhov, Chervonaya Krinitsa and Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 95 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, eight electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station, three ammunition depots and a fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops pound Ukrainian army arsenals, UAV assembly workshop over 24 hours

Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s missile and artillery armament depots and an UAV assembly workshop over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck missile and artillery armament and ammunition depots, an assembly workshop of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 117 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 117 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 117 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 78,217 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,661 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,587 multiple rocket launchers, 28,699 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,934 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.