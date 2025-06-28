MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The trend of appointing Nazi descendants to the leading posts in the collective West on purpose is obvious, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the future appointment of Blaise Metreweli, whose grandfather was a Ukrainian Nazi and war criminal during the Second World War, as the head of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).

"The trend is obviously neo-Nazi: [German Chancellor] Friedrich Merz, [future UN General Assembly President] Annalena Baerbok, [Canada’s Transport and Internal Trade Minister] Chrystia Freeland, [Georgian ex-President] Salome Zurabishvili. Now the head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, can be added to the list. Someone purposefully and consciously puts descendants of the Nazis in leadership positions in the countries of the collective West," she said.

The diplomat said that some historians believe that Metreweli's grandfather Konstantin Dobrovolsky took part in the executions of Jews in the Babi Yar tract.

"Dobrovolsky said after the war that he was not in Babi Yar - standard behavior for war criminals seeking to avoid responsibility: he allegedly left Kiev a week before the execution. It's hard to believe that the Germans would have released such a valuable employee on the eve of a long-planned ‘action’," Zakharova continued.

After Kiev, having gained the trust of the Germans, he led executions of Jews in villages, she added.

"In 1943, he received permits from the SS to take his son Konstantin (the father of the future head of MI6) to Europe, after which the traces of the ‘Butcher’ are lost, there is no information about him in any of the open archives. Most likely, he was eliminated either by the advancing units of the Red Army during liberation of Soviet Ukraine, or after the war he received well-deserved punishment from the NKVD-MGB units, or his own people killed him in confusion or an attempt to escape justice," Zakharova said.

"But his son, Konstantin Konstantinovich Metreweli-Dobrovolsky, survived and fled with his mother, first to Hong Kong (then under the British rule), where his daughter Blaise Metreveli was born, and later to the metropolis. Blaise graduated from Cambridge, then disappeared from public view until she was confirmed as head of MI6."

Earlier, The Daily Mail newspaper, whose journalists studied documents stored in the archives of the German city of Freiburg, reported that Metreweli's grandfather was a Nazi collaborator from the German-occupied Ukrainian Chernigov, nicknamed The Butcher.