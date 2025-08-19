MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Western proposals, including those related to a possible peacekeeping operation in Ukraine, reflect trust in Vladimir Zelensky, even though it was under his leadership that the rights of the Russian-speaking population were abolished, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In all the years of discussion about Ukraine, you will not find the phrase 'human rights' anywhere," Lavrov stated in an interview with Rossiya-24. "The complete ban on the Russian language in every sphere of life should have provoked outrage among those who call themselves defenders of democratic principles. Yet nothing of the kind happened. The fact that Ukraine is the only country in the world to outlaw a language does not seem to concern anyone either."

According to him, when the West speaks about a possible "territorial exchange," it should be remembered that "this is a decision that Zelensky must take himself." And when Western politicians raise the idea of a "peacekeeping operation" or "armed forces presented as peacekeepers," Lavrov argued, this "shows their willingness to entrust the issue of human rights to the very leader who passed laws removing the rights of Russian speakers."

On August 18, Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni. In addition, the meeting was attended by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to Macron, the talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine.