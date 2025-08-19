Russia never set goal of seizing territories — Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia has never set an objective of seizing Crimea, Donbass or Novorossiya, as the main task was to protect the Russian people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I want to stress once again that we never spoke about seizing any territories. Neither Crimea, nor Donbass, nor Novorossiya as territories have ever been our goal," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Our goal was to protect the people, the Russian people, who had lived on these lands for centuries, who discovered these lands, shed their blood for them both in Crimea and in Donbass, founded cities - Odessa, Nikolayev and many others as well as ports, plants and factories," he stated.

Lavrov has said that if Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky is serious about his country upholding its Constitution, he should start with the document’s first articles, which guarantee the rights of the Russian-speaking population.

"Zelensky, speaking in Washington, said, 'I would be ready to negotiate, but I will not even discuss any territories, because the Constitution does not let me'," the Russian foreign minister continued.

Lavrov noted that, paradoxically, although laws banning the Russian language in various spheres have been enacted, the Ukrainian Constitution still obliges the state to fully protect the rights of Russians and other national minorities.

"If he really cares about his Constitution, then he should start with its first articles, where this obligation is enshrined," Lavrov added.

On August 18, US President Donald Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni.

In addition, the meeting was attended by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to Macron, the talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine.