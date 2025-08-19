MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Kiev risks losing much more territory, given the pace of the Russian Armed Forces' advance, if it does not make territorial concessions and reach a peace agreement now, military and political expert Yan Gagin reported.

"If Kiev ddoes not make territorial concessions now, the map displayed in the Oval Office of the White House before the meeting between [US President Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Zelensky will be outdated by the end of the year. It was already outdated when it was displayed because our troops liberate new territories every day and every hour," Gagin said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military's defense in the Donetsk People's Republic relies on fortifications in Krasnoarmeysk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), but their liberation will cause the front to collapse. This will allow the Russian Armed Forces to advance more quickly. "After their liberation, the defense will collapse, and the Ukrainian army will not be able to hold such an extensive front with its existing forces. Without Western assistance, Kiev faces imminent defeat. However, the US does not intend to provide this support and is talking about the need to end the conflict and make concessions," the expert noted.

Earlier, the BBC broadcasting corporation drew attention to the presence of a map in the Oval Office with 20% of the territory colored pink. The BBC described it as "a cold reminder for the Ukrainians in the room of the current disposition of this nearly four-year-old war." The BBC described the presence of the map in the Oval Office as "a graphic means for Trump to up the pressure on Zelensky to trade land for peace."