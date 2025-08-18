Former Italian prime minister calls Putin 'excellent negotiator'

ROME, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a great negotiator who is thinking about the world order for the next 20 years, Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said.

"Putin is an excellent negotiator. He received a red carpet welcome and strengthened his personal relationship with [US President Donald] Trump in Alaska, but he had no intention of concluding a ceasefire agreement [for the Ukraine conflict] there. As far as I know him, he is aiming for a new Yalta. Putin is considering what the world order will be like for the next twenty years," Renzi said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Renzi served as Italy's prime minister between 2014 and 2016. During his tenure, he held several bilateral meetings with the Russian leader.

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.