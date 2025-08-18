Trump says Russia-US summit strengthens his belief in possibility of Ukrainian settlement

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the Russia-US summit in Anchorage, Alaska, reinforced his belief in the possibility of settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Alaska summit reinforced my belief that difficult pieces [are] within reach," he said at a meeting with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.

According to Trump, during the meeting in Anchorage, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.