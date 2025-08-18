Russian troops strike Ukrainian army units by glide bombs in Donetsk region

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian army units in Mirnograd and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic by glide bombs, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"As a result of reconnaissance measures, Russian troops uncovered temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Mirnograd (formerly Dimitrov) and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The [Russian] military command made a decision to deliver air strikes on the enemy’s temporary deployment sites by aerial bombs with the unified glide and adjustment modules at the time of the largest amassment of the Ukrainian army’s personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

A direct hit by a FAB-3000 air bomb with the unified glide and adjustment module destroyed a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 15th operational brigade in Mirnograd, it said.

"In Ivanopolye, a strike by several FAB-500 air bombs with the unified glide and adjustment modules destroyed temporary deployment sites of units of the Ukrainian army’s 100th separate motorized infantry brigade," the ministry reported.

Live-recording images confirmed the destruction of the enemy’s military installations, it said.