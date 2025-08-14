Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Europe will be destroyed by the Russian army, should it try to directly get involved in a war with Russia, former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst and former weapons of mass destruction inspector of the UN special commission on Iraq Scott Ritter has told TASS in an interview.

Ritter was asked whether European countries would be able to resume the conflict in Ukraine if they were not satisfied with the peace treaty. His reply was as follows: With what resources? 16% of the German population said they were ready to fight for their country if it was invaded. This means that 84% of them would not fight for their country. Now ask the Germans to invade another country. How many Germans would be willing to fight and die in this case? The answer would most likely be zero.

How many French are willing to die on the beaches of Odessa? he went on to say. Are the Poles willing to die for Lvov? With what army? NATO armies have declined over time. The NATO that existed in the 1980s no longer exists today. What was once an army ready for war is now an army that is constantly staying in barracks, Ritter noted. He, in turn, asked what Europe wants, whether it intends "to fight face to face against the most battle-hardened military in the world today. The Russian military, that is not only composed of battle-hardened soldiers, but soldiers who have learned the reality of modern warfare."

"The war that is being fought today in Ukraine is unlike any war that’s ever been fought before. The tactics that I learned during the Cold War are no longer applicable," he said. "If I tried to fight this war with my knowledge, I’d be dead on Day One. Because I don’t understand drone warfare. I don’t understand the reality of what drones have done to the modern battlefield. The Russians have perfected drone warfare. If Europe is involved in Ukraine militarily, the Russian military would destroy them in rapid order," he acknowledged.

At the same time he pointed out that "we don’t need to worry about that, because Europe is unable to deploy anything into Europe."

War is about logistics, he explained. It's not just about soldiers who can march through the barracks. It's about how these soldiers are taken out of the barracks and sent to the combat zone, he explained. The analyst recalled that there is a long distance between Europe and Ukraine, it requires a lot of fuel, wears out equipment, it's a lot of resources that Europe simply doesn't have.

How do you transfer an army from Europe to Ukraine? How do you support this army, especially when the Russians are attacking supply lines? he added. Ritter emphasized that Europe has zero capacity to participate in this war. According to him, the Europeans can try to provide Ukraine with resources, weapons, but Ukraine is running out of human resources. You can give Ukraine all the weapons you want. Russia will destroy them. But where are the people who will service these tanks, these artillery pieces? Look at what is happening on the frontline now. Russia is breaking through everywhere. Why? Because there are no people in Ukraine who could fill these gaps. Therefore, Europe not only will not interfere, but also will not be able to, the analyst believes.