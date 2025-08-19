Terrorists attempted to blow up Crimean Bridge with 130 kg of explosives — Crimea’s head

SIMFEROPOL, August 19. /TASS/. In the recently thwarted terrorist plot to blow up the Crimean Bridge, Russian security officers found a vehicle carrying 130 kg of explosives camouflaged as a car battery, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said on air of the Krym-24 TV channel.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported that it had prevented a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge planned by Ukrainian special services. A car filled with explosives was moved across the Russian-Georgian border in North Ossetia. After that the plot involved driving the vehicle to the Krasnodar Region on a private car carrier. Then the car would again be handed off, and another driver would take it to Crimea via the Crimean Bridge and become an unwitting suicide bomber.

"New attempts were made to blow up the bridge – 130 kg of explosives, made to look like a car battery, were discovered by Russia’s Federal Security Service. Everything was concealed – that is, it was camouflaged. And this car crossed the borders of many European countries before competent employees of our special services neutralized it," the head of the Republic of Crimea said.

Aksyonov asked all tourists waiting in line to cross the Crimean Bridge to exercise patience amid heightened security measures. These measures are not for show, they are essential, he pointed out.