Trump says Russia to have no problem with German, French troops going into Ukraine

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. France and Germany intend to deploy their troops to Ukraine after the conflict is resolved, and this will not be a problem for Russia, US President Donald Trump said.

"We've got the European nations, France and Germany, the UK. They want to have boots on the ground [in Ukraine]. I don't think it's going to be a problem [for Russia], to be honest with you," he told Fox News in an interview.

Trump explained his confidence in the success of such a step to the parties' fatigue from the conflict.

"I think they're all tired of it. But you never know," the president said.

On Sunday, Steve Witkoff, US special envoy, said that the United States was not considering involving NATO in security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, the United States and European countries will be able to propose a text similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which enshrines the principle of collective defense of the alliance.