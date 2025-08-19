'Coalition of willing' discusses preparations for sending troops to Ukraine — PM’s office

LONDON, August 19. /TASS/. The leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" countries discussed preparations for sending troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire during a video conference, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

"Turning to next steps, the prime minister outlined that coalition of the willing planning teams would meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended," the statement said.

According to it, the leaders also discussed the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Russia.