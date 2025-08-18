MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Europe will inevitably abandon Vladimir Zelensky in the foreseeable future, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, banned in Ukraine, stated.

The politician pointed out that The Times recently suggested that if US efforts to mediate a peaceful settlement in Ukraine fail, President Donald Trump might make Zelensky a scapegoat.

"So the question is whether European leaders will discard their narcofuhrer by writing off the Ukrainian conflict as a loss or continue struggling to make him useful. Europe is divided on this issue," Medvedchuk wrote in his op-ed for Smotrim.ru. "But one thing is certain: Zelensky will be abandoned, if not soon, then in the near future."

The movement’s leader argued that Europe is beginning to realize it was "forced into a rotten deal" and must now wash its hands of it.