Alaska summit productive, paves way for next phase of negotiations — White House

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. The US-Russian summit in Anchorage, Alaska, was very productive and opened the door to the second phase of negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine, which took place in Washington on Monday, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"The bilateral talks in Alaska were very productive, and multiple key points were agreed to between the two leaders that truly opened up the door for phase two discussions, which took place yesterday here at the White House within 48 hours of that meeting in Anchorage," she told a news briefing.

"There were many European leaders here, as well as Ukrainian President [Vladimir] Zelensky. They all traveled here to meet with President [Donald] Trump to maintain the momentum and work toward a lasting peace."

On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a three-on-three format. On the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took part in the meeting, while on the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff took part. In a press statement after the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the main topic of the summit.

On Monday, Trump held a meeting in Washington with Zelensky and the leaders of European countries. The American leader also called Putin. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the United States supported continuation of direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including raising their level.