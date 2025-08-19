Zelensky must show flexibility in talks on Ukraine — Trump

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky must show flexibility in talks on the Ukrainian settlement.

"I hope that Zelensky, President Zelensky will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility also," he said in an interview with Fox News.

When asked about the prospects for a bilateral meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Zelensky and the possibility of his participation in it, Trump said he wanted to allow them to meet first.

At the same time, the US leader expressed hope that the Russian side would take a favorable position, noting that otherwise, the situation would become difficult.