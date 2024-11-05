Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with 20 munitions, two UAVs in one day

BELGOROD, November 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked four districts of the Belgorod Region using 20 munitions and two drones over the past 24 hours, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky district, the village of Bezymeno came under two shelling attacks with 10 munitions fired. <...> In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, 10 munitions were launched at the village of Kolotilovka during one shelling round," he wrote.

Gladkov added that two drones were shot down over the town of Schebekino and the Belgorod District. No casualties or damage were reported.