Over 82 million early votes cast in US presidential election — Florida State University

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. Nearly 83 million Americans have cast early votes ahead of the general elections on November 5, Florida State University said in a report.

A total of 82,713,594 US residents participated in early voting, with approximately 45 million voting in person at polling stations and around 37.7 million voting by mail. The report indicates that 37.8% of early voters identify with the Democratic Party, while 35.8% are affiliated with the Republican Party. Another 26.4% did not disclose their party affiliation.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Texas (8.9 million votes), Florida (8.3 million), and California (8.1 million). The total number of registered voters in the United States is approximately 168 million.

The US presidential election is set to take place on November 5, with voters also selecting a third of the Senate, the entire House of Representatives, and governors for 11 states and 2 territories.

Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris are vying for the presidency. Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has been serving as vice president since January 2021.