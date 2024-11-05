Kiev capable of staging provocation with use of nuclear fuel — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Ukraine is capable of launching a provocation with the use of nuclear fuel against the Russian population, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

"Given the fact that Ukraine uses and stores mostly Russian-made nuclear fuel, the Kiev regime is capable of launching a provocation directed against Russia's population in order to discredit state and local authorities, spread panic sentiments, destabilize the situation and thus counteract the objectives of the special military operation," he pointed out.