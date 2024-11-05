Press review: Trump, Harris clash in swing states as EU likely to keep sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a near-identical battle for victory as the US prepares for the polls; the EU is expected to maintain its sanctions on Russia even after the end of the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Maia Sandu has claimed victory in a controversial runoff election in Moldova. These stories topped Tuesday's newspaper headlines in Russia. Vedomosti: Trump, Harris clash in key swing states amid tight polls The US presidential race reached its final stage on Monday, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a near-identical battle for victory in several key swing states. While it is impossible to predict with certainty who will prevail by Election Day, one thing is clear: the winner will face fierce opposition from the other side.

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday following an unprecedented campaign, marked by two unpopular candidates, the incumbent president opting not to seek re-election, and one nominee narrowly surviving assassination attempts. The race is so close that it falls within the statistical margin of error, and the outcome may not be known even by the morning after Election Day. The country could face significant political instability. While Trump has worked to maintain the loyalty of a small but committed base of Republican voters over the past four years, Harris secured the Democratic nomination due to a unified party establishment. The Democrats lacked both the time and political capital to select an alternative candidate, according to Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, in comments to Vedomosti. This election campaign stands out not only for its numerous unexpected twists, but because both candidates have nearly equal chances of winning, said Victoria Zhuravleva, head of the Center for North American Studies at IMEMO RAS. She noted that Harris’ more radical rhetoric in the final days of the campaign has hurt her chances of winning over key independent voters. "Efforts to brand Trump a fascist have been a political misstep," Zhuravleva argued, suggesting that the race could end in a tie, with both candidates securing 269 electoral votes each. The contest is so close that either candidate has a viable path to victory in all seven critical swing states, according to Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies. He pointed to the economy, which remains a central issue for most Americans, as one of Trump’s key strengths. On the other hand, Harris’ stance on abortion could help her mobilize the female vote, much like the Democrats did in the 2022 midterm elections, Vasilyev said. Izvestia: EU likely to maintain sanctions on Russia even after Ukraine conflict ends Even if the Ukraine conflict is resolved, it does not guarantee the lifting of EU sanctions on Russia, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament (MEP), told Izvestia "Cancelling the sanctions would make sense, but I’m not sure that will ever happen," he said. "The United States will likely push for the sanctions to remain in place to ensure that, for example, Europe’s economic ties with Russia are not immediately restored," he added. While the end of the military operation in Ukraine could prompt some Western economies to demand the removal of restrictions, particularly in the energy sector, powerful interests in the West will likely seek to keep them intact. Luxembourg MP Fernand Kartheiser pointed to US shale gas producers as a key group that would benefit from the continuation of sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia is preparing for the possibility that EU sanctions may persist for much longer, potentially for decades. The 14 sanctions packages imposed since 2022 have laid the groundwork for Brussels to maintain its strategy of countering what it views as an "existential" Russian threat, according to Russia's permanent mission to the European Union. The EU's sanctions policy on Russia appears to be becoming irreversible. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is set to remain in her position for the next five years, has been a strong advocate for increasing pressure on Russia. In late October, Politico reported that the EU is preparing a 15th sanctions package, which will primarily target Russian LNG exports. EU member states are also expected to consider additional sanctions as early as January, the publication added. Ivan Timofeyev, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council, stated that while there is a legal framework for lifting the sanctions, the lack of political will to do so makes it unlikely. Media: Sandu wins controversial election in Moldova Incumbent Moldovan leader Maia Sandu has been declared the winner of the runoff presidential election, securing 55.33% of the vote, while her rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, received 44.67%. However, the legitimacy of this result is being questioned, as Sandu’s administration reportedly managed to win by mobilizing the Moldovan diaspora in the West and through significant efforts to block votes from her opponents.