Meta makes AI models available to US government for military purposes

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. Meta Corporation (designated as extremist in Russia) made its open source AI models available to US government agencies for use in military and national security spheres, Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in a statement on the official corporate website.

He noted that AI open source models dubbed Llama developed by the corporation will be also made available to private sector partners working on defense and national security applications with US government agencies. Within this framework, Meta has already been cooperating with various major players in the fields of technology and defense, including IBM, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft and Oracle. Thus, Oracle is using Llama to process aircraft maintenance documents and Lockheed Martin has also incorporated Llama in its operations. In turn, Microsoft is using Llama for "their secure cloud solutions for sensitive data."

According to Clegg, "these kinds of responsible and ethical uses of open source AI models like Llama will not only support the prosperity and security of the United States, they will also help establish US open source standards in the global race for AI leadership." He stressed that "for decades, open source systems have been critical to helping the United States build the most technologically advanced military in the world and, in partnership with its allies, develop global standards for new technology."

On July 30, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), an agency of the United States Department of Commerce, said that the US government supports the use of open source AI technologies. According to its report, the agency did not see any grounds for restrictions against companies making their open source models available to a wide audience.

On October 30, 2023, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on the development and use of artificial intelligence, obligating AI developers to share any red-team testing results with the US government. The document stated that this includes companies developing basic AI models that "pose a serious risk to security, national economic security, national public health or safety.".