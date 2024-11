MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. A Russian Emergencies Ministry airplane has delivered a second batch of humanitarian aid to Beirut, the agency's press service told TASS.

"An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered over 19 tons of humanitarian cargo to Beirut. The shipment includes essential supplies and medications," the ministry stated.

The flight was carried out under the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.