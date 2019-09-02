New sports airplane Laros-31 to have Russian engine, composite materials

ZHUKOVSKY, September 2. /TASS/. The Laros design bureau will equip the state-of-the-art Laros-31 sports airplane with composite materials and the engine produced in Russia, President of the design bureau Oleg Larionov told TASS on Monday.

"We are distributors of M-14 engines manufactured in Romania. Production regrettably remains only there," Larionov said. The company plans to implement localization and attempt to transfer assembly to Russia, he added.

It is also planned to use Russian composite materials in the design of Laros-31. "Our composite materials turn out to be 30-40% more expensive than foreign ones but this is related to production output and serial making. I think we will achieve such indicators because they are close in technical parameters. Since we are just entering the market, we need to have a minimum price, and it is combined from components," the top manager said.

Developers will equip the series specimen of Laros-31 with a three-blade propeller having size of 2.7 m, Larionov added.