Lukashenko says Belarusian KGB has proof of Poland’s interference in Belarus’ affairs

MINSK, November 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko informed that the Belarusian security service KGB had provided him with reports claiming that Warsaw had meddled in Belarusian affairs, supporting the opposition.

According to BelTA news agency, the Belarusian leader visited Minsk City Clinical Hospital No. 6 on Friday. During the meeting, the Belarusian president read out the reports of the special services, which shine a light on the Western politicians’ stance on the events in the republic and their plans for Minsk.

"These are the originals," the president said, cited by the agency. He quoted several Polish statesmen, namely Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who allegedly said: "The future of Belarus is of great importance for Poland. The western territories of Belarus historically belong to Poland… Warsaw has taken many concrete steps to help the Belarusian revolution: provided financial support through Polish and Polish-American programs of solidarity with the victims of the Lukashenko regime, invited Belarusian students, eased the border crossing rules, and provided support for independent media and NGOs."

Lukashenko added that Warsaw had carefully monitored the events in Belarus, aiming to create "an artificial crisis" in the country. "This conversation took place on 31 August: ‘It is still early for the direct talks between the regime and the opposition. Lukashenko's regime is still too united, the army and KGB support him, and workers do not support any revolution at all. We need to wait and watch the situation unfold," Lukashenko quoted the Polish PM.

The Belarusian leader explained that he shared this information for people to understand his actions and for some indiduals to evaluate their own activity.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.

Lukashenko has repeatedly stated that the Belarusian protests are staged by the West.