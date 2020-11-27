Lukashenko says he will not be Belarusian president under new constitution

MINSK, November 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he will not stay in office under a new constitution.

"I am not amending the constitution for myself. I will not continue as president under a new constitution. So, relax, take it easy," BelTA news agency quoted him as saying during a meeting with medics of Minsk’s 6th city hospital.

Lukashenko pledged to spare no effort to prevent any fabrications during elections under the new constitution. "Even if I know that things are not like I want them to be. Why? Because the Belarusian people must go through what it must go through. It is better now, without a war. It would be worse if such war is imposed on us," he said.

Commenting on an initiative to hold parliamentary polls on party tickets and, hence, establish parties, he said such steps are fraught with a split in society. "But if you want it and people vote for it, it will be that way," he added.