TBILISI, October 22. /TASS/. The West continues its efforts to pull Georgia into a conflict with Russia, attempting to transform it into an anti-Russia, a Georgian expert informed TASS.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honored chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, stated in an interview with Imedi television on Monday that the West had approached former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with a proposal to initiate a war against Russia and escalate into guerrilla warfare after three or four days of conflict.

"Naturally, what Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili referred to—that is, the conversation about dragging Georgia into a war—did indeed occur. I believe Garibashvili will eventually confirm this himself. The motive behind pushing Georgia toward war is clear: The West aims to weaken Russia and turn Georgia and Ukraine into anti-Russia bastions," said Vaso Kapanadze.

According to the expert, the West is indifferent to the interests of either Georgia or Ukraine. "From a moral standpoint, it can be asserted that the interests of Georgia or Ukraine are inconsequential to the West. They are focused on undermining Russia, fostering Russophobia, and converting Georgia into yet another stronghold in their confrontation with Russia," he explained.

Kapanadze predicted that the situation could change if the ruling party secures victory in the parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 26. "If the ruling party wins the parliamentary elections and successfully maintains that victory, attempts to push Georgia into a conflict with Russia may not cease entirely, but they will likely diminish significantly," Kapanadze stated.

Georgia’s authorities have consistently asserted that certain factions are attempting to draw the country into an armed confrontation with Russia, especially following the onset of the armed conflict in Ukraine. However, leaders of the ruling party insist that involvement in such a conflict would have catastrophic consequences for Georgia, and the government must exhaust all efforts to maintain peace in the country.